Print

Title

Study: Women Choose Less Lucrative Majors

By

Colleen Flaherty
November 27, 2019
Comments
 
 

Men and women who have the same preferences regarding a field of study still choose different majors, with men’s choices tied to significantly higher prospective salaries than women’s choices, according to a new study -- what author Natasha Quadlin, assistant professor of sociology at Ohio State University, calls “gendered logics of major choice.” The paper, published in Sociology of Education, used data pertaining to 2,720 students from the three-institution Pathways Through College Study. Students were asked during their first term to rate on a scale of 1 to 5 how important money, career options, engaging classes and helping others were in selecting a major.

Quadlin compared those answers with which majors students ended up choosing and used federal data to examine the salaries associated with each. In one example, men who prioritized wanting to help people via their majors were more likely to choose biology, a premedicine field, whereas women who wanted to help people were more likely to choose nursing. The paper notes that efforts to encourage women to study certain fields may not be successful until the cultures surrounding them become more welcoming, changing women’s expectations about what fields are truly open to them.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Recognizing the Shortcomings of Resilience
The Reality of State Disinvestment
in Public Higher Education
Another Thing the Book Burning
at Georgia Southern Reveals

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why We Will Not Use the Term 'Internal OPM' in 2020
Hosting a Hoo and a Hokie
Gratitude and Stress Reduction
Benefits of a Graduate Students’ Union for International Students in the US
Work on Your Jump Shot
'Love, Money, and Parenting' and 'The End of Babies'

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Professor uses Holocaust denial questions to illustrate double negatives

New federal data show which college programs result in highest debt, lowest earnings

Mathematician comes out against mandatory diversity statements, while others say they continue to be

Lawsuit challenges program that allows international students to work in the U.S. after graduating

Scholar talks about having to pay for a 'toxic' postdoc she had to leave

The downsides of always encouraging students to be resilient (opinion)

Federal data show proportion of instructors who work full-time is rising

British universities urged to limit flights to reduce carbon imprint

Essay on writing academic book reviews

Back to Top