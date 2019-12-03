Title
Academic Minute: Second Generation of Black Historians
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Connecticut College Week, David Canton, associate professor of history, discusses Lawrence Reddick, a marginalized scholar from the recent past. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Author discusses book on failure of American universities to rescue scholars fleeing Nazi Germany
New approach to teaching introductory physics first holds some promise
Professors should be more involved in helping students with mental health challenges (opinion)
Black student loan borrowers default at higher rates
RIP, Apostrophe Protection Society
New presidents or provosts: Akron Castleton Grand Rapids Ivy Tech Leicester MacMurray Nash PASSHE Ru
Bachelor's Degrees at Community Colleges
Four St. Norbert College Board Members Resign
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!