Title
Geffen Adds $46 Million to UCLA Gift
David Geffen has added $46 million to a gift to the University of California, Los Angeles, which will provide full scholarships -- tuition plus living expenses -- to 120 more students at the medical school. Geffen's total giving to UCLA stands at $450 million.
