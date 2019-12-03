Title
Recognition for Undergraduate Research Mentors
In a new white paper, the Council on Undergraduate Research argues that faculty mentoring of undergraduate researchers merits recognition in personnel and other decisions. The paper also recommends adding undergraduate researcher mentoring valuation to strategic plans, along with other best practices and case studies. A previous white paper in the council’s series says that undergraduate research is critical in training a highly skilled workforce.
