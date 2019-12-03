Students Are Telling Med Schools About Their Disabilities

More medical students are telling their institutions about their disabilities, and institutions are taking note.

New research in published in JAMA drew on two web-based surveys given at 64 medical schools between 2016 and 2019.

Across the country researchers have seen a sharp rise in students who reveal their disabilities, and nearly all medical schools are making the appropriate accommodations for them.

In the three years the number of students who disclosed disabilities jumped from 2.7 to 4.6 percent, or a 69 percent relative rise, mostly representing students who disclosed a psychological disability or chronic health condition.

However, students with disabilities still only represent just under 5 percent of medical students.