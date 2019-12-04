Print

Title

DeVos Wants to Spin Off Student Loan Office

By

Paul Fain
December 4, 2019
Comments
 
 

Betsy DeVos, the U.S. secretary of education, on Tuesday proposed creating a new, stand-alone federal agency to manage the Education Department's $1.5 trillion student loan portfolio.

"Congress never set up the U.S. Department of Education to be a bank," DeVos said in prepared remarks at the annual Federal Student Aid (FSA) conference.

She called FSA an "untamed beast." And DeVos said the Trump administration wants to create a new agency to manage student lending -- a change Congress would need to make -- in part because FSA is pulled in different political directions every couple years.

"Just look at today's parade of repayment options, forgiveness plans, unlimited lending and complex rules that FSA -- and you -- have been asked to implement, and then explain to students and their families," she said. "Congress asked FSA to implement each new program and each new plan, with the same old infrastructure, and no common-sense governance model."

A new student lending agency should operate like a "world-class financial firm," said DeVos. And she said such a stand-alone government corporation should be run by an expert and apolitical governing board.

DeVos touted reforms the Trump administration so far has made to FSA, including improvements to customer service, which she said has made the office stronger and student centered. And she unveiled a new chat bot, dubbed Aidan, that will answer questions borrowers have about their loans and repayment plans.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Universities' Crucial Role
in Our Spacefaring Future
Moving Toward Engaged Pluralism
on the College Campus
A Friend at the Front of the Room

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Keeping Perspective on China
The Rise of Do-It-Yourself Education
The Hidden Costs of Wasted Talent -- Part 1
Givens
I Started College at 16
Teaching: What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

College bookstores group opposes Cengage-McGraw merger

Controversial Tenure Denial at Harvard

Wealthy students borrowing more for college over last two decades, report finds

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

The Rise of Do-It-Yourself Education

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Georgia's public colleges soon will be offering a new form of two-year degree

Georgia Tech basketball banned from postseason play

Givens | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top