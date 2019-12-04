Print

Tech Association Announces Dozens of Retractions

Colleen Flaherty
December 4, 2019
IEEE, a professional organization for scholars of technology, said Tuesday that it’s retracting 30 articles published in IEEE Transactions on Electromagnetic Compatibility from 2016 to 2018 and 19 papers from the 2018 International Conference on Computing and Network Communications. The association cited violations of its peer-review process policies. In 2018, IEEE found evidence of violations of a similar nature and retracted 29 articles from Transactions. Then, too, it offered few details. IEEE pledged to strengthen its policies with respect to peer-review monitoring, publication policy updates and deterrents and sanctions.

