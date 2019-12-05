Print

Title

Oregon Settles in Age-Discrimination Case

By

Colleen Flaherty
December 5, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Oregon confirmed it settled for $170,000 with two former professors of architecture who accused it of age discrimination. Warren Gast and Hans Joachim Neis sued the university and a now former dean, saying that an attempt to permanently reassign them from the Portland campus to the Eugene campus was based not on their credentials but their senior status. Gast said in a statement that when the dean “transferred the oldest Portland tenured faculty members and retained younger and adjunct staff without credible justification, we felt we owed it to the program and to our faculty colleagues in the department of architecture to take action.” Gast described the two years the professors spent on an appeal and their lawsuit as disruptive for them and their students.

For example, he said, graduate courses they normally taught in Portland were subsequently taught “by less expensive part-time adjunct faculty.” The university said in a statement that it settled to eliminate the “cost and inconvenience of proceeding through trial.” Both Oregon and Christoph Lindner, the former dean involved in the complaints, continue to “disagree with the plaintiffs’ allegations,” the university said.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Better Data on Competency-Based Education
Universities' Crucial Role
in Our Spacefaring Future
Moving Toward Engaged Pluralism
on the College Campus

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Talent Scouting, Revisited
Why Now Is the Time to Talk About 'The Immigrant Advantage’
Keeping Perspective on China
The Rise of Do-It-Yourself Education
The Hidden Costs of Wasted Talent -- Part 1
Givens

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Working with student social media influencers

The Senate has a bipartisan proposal. What comes next?

Texas college thinks it has cracked the code for high-demand health-care fields

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

Wealthy students borrowing more for college over last two decades, report finds

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

College bookstores group opposes Cengage-McGraw merger

Essay on need for better data on what works in competency-based education

Canvas Parent Company to Go Private

Back to Top