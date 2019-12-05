Oregon Settles in Age-Discrimination Case

The University of Oregon confirmed it settled for $170,000 with two former professors of architecture who accused it of age discrimination. Warren Gast and Hans Joachim Neis sued the university and a now former dean, saying that an attempt to permanently reassign them from the Portland campus to the Eugene campus was based not on their credentials but their senior status. Gast said in a statement that when the dean “transferred the oldest Portland tenured faculty members and retained younger and adjunct staff without credible justification, we felt we owed it to the program and to our faculty colleagues in the department of architecture to take action.” Gast described the two years the professors spent on an appeal and their lawsuit as disruptive for them and their students.

For example, he said, graduate courses they normally taught in Portland were subsequently taught “by less expensive part-time adjunct faculty.” The university said in a statement that it settled to eliminate the “cost and inconvenience of proceeding through trial.” Both Oregon and Christoph Lindner, the former dean involved in the complaints, continue to “disagree with the plaintiffs’ allegations,” the university said.