Title
OUP Agrees to 1st U.S. Read-and-Publish Deal
Oxford University Press announced its first “read-and-publish” open-access deal in the U.S. yesterday.
The publisher reached an agreement in principle with Iowa State University, with details to be finalized by the end of this year.
The read-and-publish deal will roll the costs of accessing paywalled content and openly publishing in OUP journals into one subscription. This will allow researchers at the institution to make the research they publish in OUP journals instantly available to the public with no additional fees.
“Iowa State is committed to sharing the knowledge it creates with Iowa and the read of the world,” said Curtis Brundy, associate university librarian for scholarly communications and collections at the university, in a press release. “Our new open access agreement with Oxford, our largest to date, will help us to do exactly that.”
OUP has similar open-access arrangements with universities in Austria, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
