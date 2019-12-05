Print

Title

OUP Agrees to 1st U.S. Read-and-Publish Deal

By

Lindsay McKenzie
December 5, 2019
Comments
 
 

Oxford University Press announced its first “read-and-publish” open-access deal in the U.S. yesterday.

The publisher reached an agreement in principle with Iowa State University, with details to be finalized by the end of this year.

The read-and-publish deal will roll the costs of accessing paywalled content and openly publishing in OUP journals into one subscription. This will allow researchers at the institution to make the research they publish in OUP journals instantly available to the public with no additional fees.

“Iowa State is committed to sharing the knowledge it creates with Iowa and the read of the world,” said Curtis Brundy, associate university librarian for scholarly communications and collections at the university, in a press release. “Our new open access agreement with Oxford, our largest to date, will help us to do exactly that.”

OUP has similar open-access arrangements with universities in Austria, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Better Data on Competency-Based Education
Universities' Crucial Role
in Our Spacefaring Future
Moving Toward Engaged Pluralism
on the College Campus

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Talent Scouting, Revisited
Why Now Is the Time to Talk About 'The Immigrant Advantage’
Keeping Perspective on China
The Rise of Do-It-Yourself Education
The Hidden Costs of Wasted Talent -- Part 1
Givens

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Working with student social media influencers

Texas college thinks it has cracked the code for high-demand health-care fields

The Senate has a bipartisan proposal. What comes next?

Wealthy students borrowing more for college over last two decades, report finds

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

College bookstores group opposes Cengage-McGraw merger

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Essay on need for better data on what works in competency-based education

Stanford: 7 Coaches Were Approached in Scandal

Back to Top