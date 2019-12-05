Title
Stanford: 7 Coaches Were Approached in Scandal
Stanford University released a summary of the university's involvement in the college admissions scandal known as Varsity Blues, based on an outside review. Rick Singer, the ringleader in the scandal, "directly or indirectly approached seven Stanford coaches about potential recruits between 2009 and 2019. The review found no evidence that any employee of Stanford Athletics other than the former head sailing coach agreed to support a Singer client in exchange for a financial consideration," the summary said. However, the report said, "there was no systematic way for concerns about Singer to be elevated and addressed, to ensure increased attention by others he attempted to contact."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Working with student social media influencers
Texas college thinks it has cracked the code for high-demand health-care fields
The Senate has a bipartisan proposal. What comes next?
How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
Wealthy students borrowing more for college over last two decades, report finds
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
College bookstores group opposes Cengage-McGraw merger
Essay on need for better data on what works in competency-based education
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!