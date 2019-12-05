Stanford: 7 Coaches Were Approached in Scandal

Stanford University released a summary of the university's involvement in the college admissions scandal known as Varsity Blues, based on an outside review. Rick Singer, the ringleader in the scandal, "directly or indirectly approached seven Stanford coaches about potential recruits between 2009 and 2019. The review found no evidence that any employee of Stanford Athletics other than the former head sailing coach agreed to support a Singer client in exchange for a financial consideration," the summary said. However, the report said, "there was no systematic way for concerns about Singer to be elevated and addressed, to ensure increased attention by others he attempted to contact."