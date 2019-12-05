Print

Title

State Data Partnerships

By

Madeline St. Amour
December 5, 2019
Comments
 
 

As part of a push to better equip higher education institutions with better data, the University of Texas system worked with the U.S. Census Bureau to gather student outcomes data that includes those who leave the state.

A new report detailing the process was released in conjunction with the Institute of Higher Education Policy's November guidebook.

Advocates for better data expect the information will help the system create evidence-based policies and practices, as well as promote success for all students, according to a news release.

The institute is pushing for more accurate and timely data on student outcomes to inform state efforts in higher education. In 2014, it started the Postsecondary Data Collaborative, which led to a state working group. The group addresses the challenges that state higher education leaders face, such as inefficient collection and limited data.

The report provides a road map for how one state found a solution to its problems. The partnership between the Texas system and Census Bureau began in 2017 and has collected data on earnings outcomes by institution, degree level and field of study.

"The partnership between the UT System and the U.S. Census Bureau has demonstrated that is possible to protect student data and at the same time provide timely information to help students make informed decisions," Stephanie Bond Huie, vice chancellor for institutional research and analysis at the system, said in a news release. "In fact, this partnership informed recent updates to the College Scorecard and, ideally, will continue to inspire leaders at the federal level to create a more comprehensive student-level data network."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Better Data on Competency-Based Education
Universities' Crucial Role
in Our Spacefaring Future
Moving Toward Engaged Pluralism
on the College Campus

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Talent Scouting, Revisited
Why Now Is the Time to Talk About 'The Immigrant Advantage’
Keeping Perspective on China
The Rise of Do-It-Yourself Education
The Hidden Costs of Wasted Talent -- Part 1
Givens

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Working with student social media influencers

Texas college thinks it has cracked the code for high-demand health-care fields

The Senate has a bipartisan proposal. What comes next?

Wealthy students borrowing more for college over last two decades, report finds

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

College bookstores group opposes Cengage-McGraw merger

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Essay on need for better data on what works in competency-based education

Stanford: 7 Coaches Were Approached in Scandal

Back to Top