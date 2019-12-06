Title
Publishers to Review Papers on Chinese Minority Groups
Academic publishers Springer Nature and Wiley both said they would re-evaluate articles previously published on Uighurs, Tibetans and other minority groups amid growing concern from scientists about China’s use of DNA to study ethnic minorities and the use of this research for surveillance-related purposes, The New York Times reported. The papers were authored by scientists backed by the Chinese government, and the publishers will be reviewing whether the authors got consent from their subjects.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Michigan shares insights from academic-level (not chief) diversity officers
Tufts will remove Sackler name from medical campus, drawing rebuke from Purdue Pharma's owners
A Presidential Apology at Purdue
Medical amnesty policies encourage students to call 911
How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
Senate Passes HBCU Funding, FAFSA Changes
Books to Give the Educator in Your Life for the Holidays | Just Visiting
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!