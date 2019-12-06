Print

Publishers to Review Papers on Chinese Minority Groups

Elizabeth Redden
December 6, 2019
Academic publishers Springer Nature and Wiley both said they would re-evaluate articles previously published on Uighurs, Tibetans and other minority groups amid growing concern from scientists about China’s use of DNA to study ethnic minorities and the use of this research for surveillance-related purposes, The New York Times reported. The papers were authored by scientists backed by the Chinese government, and the publishers will be reviewing whether the authors got consent from their subjects.

