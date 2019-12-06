Title
St. Thomas Confirms Faculty Layoffs
The University of St. Thomas in Texas won’t renew contracts for 30 professors next year, as part of a restructuring plan, according to the Houston Chronicle. Two of the 30 professors are said to be tenured, but that could not immediately be confirmed. St. Thomas’s plan, designed to improve the institution’s long-term financial standing, involves reorganizing programs and departments into divisions. Opponents of the move and supporters of the professors affected have created a petition and a GoFundMe campaign. The university reportedly said it had applied an “objective rubric” in its review of each academic program, and that most -- but not all -- of the professors impacted were adjuncts.
