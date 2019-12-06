Print

Title

Using Retirement Savings to Pay Down Loans

By

Madeline St. Amour
December 6, 2019
Comments
 
 

Senator Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, is proposing that Americans be able to use retirement funds to pay off student loan debt.

The Higher Education Loan Payment and Enhanced Retirement, or HELPER, Act, would let people take up to $5,250 from a 401(k) or IRA plan to pay off student loans, as well as pay tuition and expenses for a spouse or dependent, according to a news release.

The withdrawals would be tax- and penalty-free under Paul's plan.

It would also let employer-sponsored student loan and tuition payment plans be tax-free for up to $5,250, and let 401(k)s count as a Roth contribution, meaning the taxes would be paid initially and not be deducted upon retirement.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Plagiarize This!
Better Data on Competency-Based Education
Universities' Crucial Role
in Our Spacefaring Future

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

On Being Erased and Rendered Invisible
Friday Fragments
Books to Give the Educator in Your Life for the Holidays
Only Books
Sharing Your Research
Change and Agency

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Tufts will remove Sackler name from medical campus, drawing rebuke from Purdue Pharma's owners

Michigan shares insights from academic-level (not chief) diversity officers

Medical amnesty policies encourage students to call 911

A Presidential Apology at Purdue

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

Senate Passes HBCU Funding, FAFSA Changes

Essay on plagiarism

Books to Give the Educator in Your Life for the Holidays | Just Visiting

Wealthy students borrowing more for college over last two decades, report finds

Back to Top