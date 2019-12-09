Report: Trump Wants Student Debt Plan

President Trump wants his aides to propose a plan to take on student debt and the cost of college, The Washington Post reported.

Top Democrats vying for their party's presidential nomination, most notably Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, have introduced sweeping plans to cancel loan debt for millions of former students while increasing funds for federal student aid. However, the White House doesn't want to propose that level of spending increase to address student debt, according to the newspaper. And aides said they had not come up with a more modest plan that would satisfy the president.

The White House and Education Department are scrambling to come up with a student debt proposal by Dec. 20, when Trump departs to Florida for the holidays, according to the newspaper.

On Friday Trump tweeted in support of an amendment the U.S. Senate passed last week to make permanent a federal funding stream for historically black colleges and other minority-serving institutions, while also simplifying the FAFSA.