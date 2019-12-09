Title
Thomas Jefferson University Gets $70 Million Gift
By
Thomas Jefferson University has received its second-largest donation in the institution's history: a $70 million gift for the Caroline Kimmel Biomedical Research Building.
“I could not be more pleased about this gift; in fact, I am ecstatic,” said the donor, Sidney Kimmel, in a press release provided by the university. “In one act, I have been able to honor my wonderful marriage to Caroline, my home town of Philadelphia, Thomas Jefferson University which I call the Soul of the City, and cancer research to which I have devoted so much of my time and resources. What more could I ask for? I am so fortunate, frankly blessed, to have this opportunity.”
The building will be home to leading-edge laboratories and technology, and expand the university's research capabilities. The building is a gift from Mr. Kimmel to his wife for their 20th wedding anniversary.
