Thomas Jefferson University Gets $70 Million Gift

Elin Johnson
December 9, 2019
Thomas Jefferson University has received its second-largest donation in the institution's history: a $70 million gift for the Caroline Kimmel Biomedical Research Building.

“I could not be more pleased about this gift; in fact, I am ecstatic,” said the donor, Sidney Kimmel, in a press release provided by the university. “In one act, I have been able to honor my wonderful marriage to Caroline, my home town of Philadelphia, Thomas Jefferson University which I call the Soul of the City, and cancer research to which I have devoted so much of my time and resources. What more could I ask for? I am so fortunate, frankly blessed, to have this opportunity.”

The building will be home to leading-edge laboratories and technology, and expand the university's research capabilities. The building is a gift from Mr. Kimmel to his wife for their 20th wedding anniversary.

