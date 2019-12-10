Title
Academic Minute: Thrill-Seeking Behavior
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Kenneth Carter, professor of psychology, explores the thinking behind the risk that some people take in their lifestyles. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
