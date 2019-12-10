Print

Title

Edgewood Removes Planned Parenthood Link From Website

By

Elin Johnson
December 10, 2019
Comments
 
 

Edgewood College students are protesting and requesting an apology after the college removed a link to Planned Parenthood from its website, reports Channel 3000.

An off-campus far-right organization had repeatedly petitioned the Wisconsin college to remove the link from its off-campus resources page. College officials said they did not see this petition, and that the Planned Parenthood information is still available in printed form at the campus wellness center.

A public letter from the college's English association, a student organization, alleged that the link was removed in response to the requests from the far-right group, and criticized the decision made by the president. Upset students demanded college leaders apologize for their actions and return the link.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

When Actions Speak Louder Than Lobbying
In Appreciation of a Public Servant
How Higher Education Empowers Student Voters

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Accreditation and Excellence
Should Campus Instructional Design Be a Chargeback Service?
Lessons From the King Charles Cavalier
Can Technology Make Grading Fairer and More Efficient?
How to Be Progressive Without Being Divisive
Caroll Spinney

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Who went to the fake University of Farmington and why?

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

How many books should a professor be able to check out?

Completion rates still rising, new data show, but at slower pace

Woman Charged With Paying Someone to Take Online Classes for Her Son

More Support for Harvard Ethnic Studies Scholar Denied Tenure

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Study attempts to debunk criticisms of student evaluations of teaching

St. Thomas Confirms Faculty Layoffs

Back to Top