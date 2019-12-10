Title
Edgewood Removes Planned Parenthood Link From Website
By
Edgewood College students are protesting and requesting an apology after the college removed a link to Planned Parenthood from its website, reports Channel 3000.
An off-campus far-right organization had repeatedly petitioned the Wisconsin college to remove the link from its off-campus resources page. College officials said they did not see this petition, and that the Planned Parenthood information is still available in printed form at the campus wellness center.
A public letter from the college's English association, a student organization, alleged that the link was removed in response to the requests from the far-right group, and criticized the decision made by the president. Upset students demanded college leaders apologize for their actions and return the link.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Who went to the fake University of Farmington and why?
How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
How many books should a professor be able to check out?
Completion rates still rising, new data show, but at slower pace
Woman Charged With Paying Someone to Take Online Classes for Her Son
More Support for Harvard Ethnic Studies Scholar Denied Tenure
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
Study attempts to debunk criticisms of student evaluations of teaching
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!