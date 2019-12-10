Edgewood Removes Planned Parenthood Link From Website

Edgewood College students are protesting and requesting an apology after the college removed a link to Planned Parenthood from its website, reports Channel 3000.

An off-campus far-right organization had repeatedly petitioned the Wisconsin college to remove the link from its off-campus resources page. College officials said they did not see this petition, and that the Planned Parenthood information is still available in printed form at the campus wellness center.

A public letter from the college's English association, a student organization, alleged that the link was removed in response to the requests from the far-right group, and criticized the decision made by the president. Upset students demanded college leaders apologize for their actions and return the link.