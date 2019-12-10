Print

San Juan College Professors Form Union

Colleen Flaherty
December 10, 2019
Full- and part-time instructors at San Juan College in New Mexico voted to form a union affiliated with the National Education Association, they announced last week. Eighty-seven of 128 eligible professors voted in support of unionization.

