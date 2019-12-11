Executive Order on Anti-Semitism on Campus

President Trump plans to sign an executive order on Wednesday that will target anti-Semitism on college campuses, The New York Times reported.

Administration officials told the newspaper the expected order will threaten to withhold federal funds for colleges that are deemed to fail in combating discrimination.

"The order will effectively interpret Judaism as a race or nationality, not just a religion, to prompt a federal law penalizing colleges and universities deemed to be shirking their responsibility to foster an open climate for minority students," according to the Times.