Cincinnati, Dickinson Re-Evaluate Ties With Slave Owners

The University of Cincinnati and Dickinson College are considering purging and reconciling with their attachments to historical slave owners.

Last month, a working group at Cincinnati recommended that the university remove the name of slave owner Charles McMicken from the College of Arts and Sciences that bears his name, reports the Cincinnati Enquirer. University president Neville Pinto has released a statement saying he agrees with the group's decision to strip the name from the university's largest college. The sentiments will now be passed along to the Board of Trustees to make the final decision on Tuesday. McMicken made a sizable land donation to the institution early in its existence.

The House Divided Project from Dickinson College is comprised of students, staff and faculty and has been examining the relationship and reliance between the college and slavery. The project released a report detailing Dickinson's history with slavery and recommended a process for "improving the commemoration of the college’s ties to slavery and anti-slavery, including consideration for renaming some buildings on campus that have been honoring former slaveholders." The report does not recommend changing the name of the college, which it took from slaveholder John Dickinson, reports Penn Live.