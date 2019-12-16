Title
Fall Enrollments Still on the Decline
By
Higher education enrollments for fall 2019 declined for the eighth consecutive year, finds the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
Overall enrollments declined from last fall by 1.3 percent -- more than 231,000 students -- to 17.9 million students. This was the case for all kinds of institution types: public four-years, public two-years, private nonprofit four-years and private for-profit four-years.
Fifteen states, particularly in the South and West, saw enrollment increases. Utah led the enrollment increase by 16,800 students -- almost a 5 percent jump from last year.
Florida was at the bottom of the pack, losing 52,328 students. The Sunshine State also led the country in declining enrollments in spring 2019.
The report additionally found that over the past four years, the average age of full-time undergraduates dropped from 22 to 21, and first-time enrollments for 18- to 24-year-olds decreased at all institutions excluding public two-year institutions, while the number of students over 24 decreased at all institutions.
For the second fall in a row, public two-year institutions had an increase of dual-enrolled students under 18.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Denison drops out of Posse program, leaving many students angry
How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
Protesters demand removal of UT Austin professors
Stanford graduate students push for free, guaranteed health care for their kids
Experiment would allow federal loans to be repaid through income-share agreements
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
How many books should a professor be able to check out?
At conservative Wyoming Catholic College, students read great books and ride horses
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!