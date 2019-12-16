Print

Mills Selling Shakespeare Folio and Original Mozart Score

Elin Johnson
December 16, 2019
Mills College will be selling two of its prized possessions after some financial turmoil, reports SFist.

The women's college in Oakland, Calif., will be putting up for sale a rare Shakespeare folio from 1623 and an original Mozart score. Both were gifts to the college in 1977.

The college laid off staff and claimed a financial emergency in 2017 and continues to face financial difficulties. The sales of both of these items are supposed to offset these woes.

In similar sales elsewhere, a Shakespeare first folio was sold for $6.1 million in 2001, and a Mozart-penned score brought in just under $500,000.

