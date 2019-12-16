Title
North Carolina Loses $1.5M Over Silent Sam Deal
By
After striking up a deal to pass off the controversial Silent Sam statue, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has lost $1.5 million worth of grant money, according to WRAL.com.
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has pulled the grant money that was set to be given to UNC "at the final stage," citing the decision by the university to pay the Sons of Confederate Veterans $2.5 million to maintain the Silent Sam statue. The Mellon money, pulled over the settlement UNC reached, was to "support a campus-wide educational reckoning focusing on historical truth-telling and confronting the University’s entanglements with slavery, Jim Crow segregation, and memorialization of the Confederacy."
There seems to be some confusion about whether or not the university had actually been awarded the grant money. A spokesperson for North Carolina told WRAL.com that while UNC was in conversations with the foundation over the grant money, the university was unaware of any money being rescinded over the Silent Sam settlement. A spokesperson from the prominent charitable foundation countered in a statement to the news organization, saying they "disagreed with the university's characterization."
