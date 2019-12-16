Print

Title

North Carolina Loses $1.5M Over Silent Sam Deal

By

Elin Johnson
December 16, 2019
Comments
 
 

After striking up a deal to pass off the controversial Silent Sam statue, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has lost $1.5 million worth of grant money, according to WRAL.com.

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has pulled the grant money that was set to be given to UNC "at the final stage," citing the decision by the university to pay the Sons of Confederate Veterans $2.5 million to maintain the Silent Sam statue. The Mellon money, pulled over the settlement UNC reached, was to "support a campus-wide educational reckoning focusing on historical truth-telling and confronting the University’s entanglements with slavery, Jim Crow segregation, and memorialization of the Confederacy."

There seems to be some confusion about whether or not the university had actually been awarded the grant money. A spokesperson for North Carolina told WRAL.com that while UNC was in conversations with the foundation over the grant money, the university was unaware of any money being rescinded over the Silent Sam settlement. A spokesperson from the prominent charitable foundation countered in a statement to the news organization, saying they "disagreed with the university's characterization."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Ghost of Higher Education Past
Fair
Bias in the Academy: Counting Co-Authors

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ancient and Modern Wisdom of Friendship Across Difference
A Question for Education Historians
Higher Education and 'The Gift of Global Talent’
So Long, and Thanks For All the Fish*
The Holiday Season... Read!
No, Thanks: A Response to Kevin Carey

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

Denison drops out of Posse program, leaving many students angry

Protesters demand removal of UT Austin professors

Stanford graduate students push for free, guaranteed health care for their kids

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

How many books should a professor be able to check out?

At conservative Wyoming Catholic College, students read great books and ride horses

Experiment would allow federal loans to be repaid through income-share agreements

So Long, and Thanks For All the Fish* | Library Babel Fish

Back to Top