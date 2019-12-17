Knight Commission Seeks ‘Honest’ Review of Major Sports

The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics says it will examine possible "new models" of big-time college sports, which could include alternative structures that more fully acknowledges the "highly commercialized environment" in which major football and men's basketball powers operate, commission officials said Monday. In comments last week, one of the commission's co-chairs, former education secretary Arne Duncan, suggested that alternative structures could include placing major revenue sports programs in a new division or organized and managed outside the NCAA. “Just let them play by a different set of rules -- and be up front about it and be honest about it,” Duncan said.