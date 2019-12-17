Print

Pell Grants, NIH Get Boost in Budget Deal

By

Paul Fain
December 17, 2019
The U.S. Congress on Monday released a $1.3 trillion spending deal it is expected to pass before the government shutdown deadline Friday.

The deal includes a $150 increase in the maximum award for federal Pell Grants compared to the 2019 enacted level. The maximum award will be $6,345. A House appropriation document said the increase would help Pell Grants keep pace with inflation.

It also includes a $25 million increase (to a total of $865 million) for the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant program, which President Trump had proposed eliminating. Congress also plans to increase Federal Work-Study funding by $50 million, to $1.2 billion. The White House had proposed cutting the program's budget roughly in half.

The measure would also increase spending on the National Institutes of Health by $2.6 billion, which advocates for biomedical research applauded.

This House document describes other higher education-related funding streams in the congressional budget.

