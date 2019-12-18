Database Comparing Institutional Policies

A searchable repository of higher education institutional policies is being created by the ed-tech company CollegeSource and the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO).

The Higher Educational Institutional Policy Portal will allow administrators, faculty and staff to research and compare policies from other institutions. The database will cover all areas of campus operations, including, but not limited to academia, campus safety and legal and disability policies.

CollegeSource will collect the institutional policies and build the portal, which will be available to AACRAO members in late 2020. A preview of the portal will be shared at the AACRAO annual conference in April.

“Our members are heavily involved in the development and application of higher education policies and have been clamoring for a searchable, trusted policy repository that can be utilized when developing new or benchmarking existing policies,” Melanie Gottlieb, deputy director of AACRAO, said in a news release.

“As academic and institutional policies have historically been an intrinsic part of institutions’ course catalogs but now are scattered throughout various print and online resources, we recognized the critical need for a policy research and reporting repository to enable collective best practices across the industry,” said Troy Holaday, president of CollegeSource.

“With significant issues such as free speech, gendering and campus safety coming into the forefront more frequently for policy makers, institutions need access to well-crafted policies that fit tightly with their missions and philosophies,” said Holaday.