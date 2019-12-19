Print

Title

Academic Minute: Manuscript Illuminator

By

Doug Lederman
December 19, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Franklin & Marshall College Week, Shawn O’Bryhim, professor of classics, explores one technology instrument that needs to be smaller. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Strange Ed Fellows
The Unfairer Sex
The Misguided Repeal
of Gainful Employment

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ethnic Violence Challenging Ethiopian Universities
Three Observations: Campus Protests
Can (or Should) an Academic Program Be Branded: An Open Letter to Chief Academic Officers
The Return
Farewell 2019
Iacocca, E-Bikes, and the Future of the Master's Degree

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Haverford College rolls out debt-relief program after end of no-loan policy

International educators begin to confront the climate crisis

Colleges offer greetings (and a crossword puzzle) for the holidays

Re-Enrolling Adults Who Dropped Out

Professor Arrested in Prostitution Sting

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Avoiding the 'culture of nastiness' in academe (opinion)

The colleges and universities with the most online students in 2018

Pearson's CEO to Step Down

Back to Top