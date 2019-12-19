Historians State Support for Trump Impeachment

More than 750 historians, including several prominent scholars, signed a statement earlier this week condemning President Trump’s "numerous and flagrant abuses of power" and supporting his impeachment, according to The New York Times. The number of signers more than doubled within 24 hours, other news reports said.

"We are American historians devoted to studying our nation’s past who have concluded that Donald J. Trump has violated his oath to 'faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States' and to 'preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,'" the statement says. "His 'attempts to subvert the Constitution,' as George Mason described impeachable offenses at the Constitutional Convention in 1787, urgently and justly require his impeachment."

The historians' actions follows a similar move earlier this month by more than 850 legal scholars, who signed a letter stating that Trump engaged in “impeachable conduct.”