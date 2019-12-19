Print

Professor Arrested in Prostitution Sting

Colleen Flaherty
December 19, 2019
Truman State University suspended a professor of communications charged with patronizing prostitutes in a case allegedly involving students, the Kirksville Daily Express reported. The professor, Barry Cole Poyner, allegedly harassed Truman students for sexual contact and offered to buy them things in return for sexual favors. Local police set up a fake profile on the app Grindr, and Poyner reportedly reached out, seeking a “sugar daddy relationship.” According to police, he agreed to provide fuel to the undercover cops in exchange for sexual contact. Poyner was later arrested near a gas station where they had agreed to meet, after allegedly attempting to flee the scene. Truman said in a statement that Poyner is not allowed on campus. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

