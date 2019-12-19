Title
Professor Arrested in Prostitution Sting
Truman State University suspended a professor of communications charged with patronizing prostitutes in a case allegedly involving students, the Kirksville Daily Express reported. The professor, Barry Cole Poyner, allegedly harassed Truman students for sexual contact and offered to buy them things in return for sexual favors. Local police set up a fake profile on the app Grindr, and Poyner reportedly reached out, seeking a “sugar daddy relationship.” According to police, he agreed to provide fuel to the undercover cops in exchange for sexual contact. Poyner was later arrested near a gas station where they had agreed to meet, after allegedly attempting to flee the scene. Truman said in a statement that Poyner is not allowed on campus. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Haverford College rolls out debt-relief program after end of no-loan policy
International educators begin to confront the climate crisis
Re-Enrolling Adults Who Dropped Out
Colleges offer greetings (and a crossword puzzle) for the holidays
Professor Arrested in Prostitution Sting
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
The colleges and universities with the most online students in 2018
Avoiding the 'culture of nastiness' in academe (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!