Title
Calif. Mulls Adding Cal State Campus
California's Legislature has funded a study to determine whether the state should add a 24th campus to its California State University system, EdSource reported.
Many of the system's campuses are overcrowded. And access remains uneven, particularly in rural areas. The study will seek to answer whether and where to build a new campus for 8,000 students, according to EdSource. Possible locations include Stockton, Concord, Chula Vista and Palm Desert.
