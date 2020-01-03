Title
Ex-President of Closed College Sues Over Pay
The former president of now-closed Southern Vermont College has sued four of its trustees and its "restructuring officer," charging that they prevented the institution from meeting contractual obligations to provide him severance pay and indemnify him against legal responsibility for the closure, the Bennington Banner reported.
David Evans was president of Southern Vermont through last May, when enrollment and financial troubles resulted in its closure. His federal lawsuit alleges that the "subgroup" of the board led the institution to fail to adhere to its commitments to him, in favor of "their own personal interests as creditors of the college."
