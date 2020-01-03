Print

Illinois Professor's Planned Return from Leave Canceled

Marjorie Valbrun
January 3, 2020
A law professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign who was on unpaid leave for a year after being accused of and admitting to sexual harassment allegations will not be returning to teach this semester, the university said in an email sent to faculty and students at the law school.

The email from Dean Vikram Amar said Professor Jay Kesan will be on a “university sanctioned leave” and will not teach as expected, according to The News-Gazette. The email did not elaborate, the newspaper said.

A two-year investigation into Kesan’s sexual misconduct dating back to 2002 was announced in fall 2018. Kesan subsequently issued a written apology and said he was taking an unpaid, voluntary leave of absence from his post for calendar year 2019.

