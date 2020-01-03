Print

Wash. Budget Shortfall Threatens Dental Program

Madeline St. Amour
January 3, 2020
A Washington State community college is facing a large budget shortfall, leaving one of its most popular (and most expensive) programs at risk.

Shoreline Community College is facing a shortfall of $2 million, according to The Seattle Times, leading administrators to begin a program-by-program review.

Some fear that the dental hygiene program is now in jeopardy. Adding to the uncertainty, the Times reported that the college removed the program from designs for a new building, which would leave it without a home after its current clinic and classrooms are demolished next July.

The program attracts 120 students each year but accepts only 24. A student told the Times that a survey of her peers found that many are the first in their families to attend college, and most quit full-time jobs to do so.

Like many other community colleges, Shoreline is struggling with fewer enrollments and thus less revenue. The president plans to deliver next year's budget and proposed cuts to the college's board next month.

