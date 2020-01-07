Print

Title

Ashford University to Split From Parent Company

By

Lindsay McKenzie
January 7, 2020
Comments
 
 

Educational technology services company Zovio has stated its intention to spin off Ashford University, the for-profit institution it has been trying to convert to a nonprofit for more than a year.

In a statement on Monday, Zovio said it had entered into a nonbinding agreement to transfer ownership of the university to an independent nonprofit entity created specifically for the purpose of the conversion transaction. The nonprofit entity is creatively named the "Ashford University non-profit entity (AU NFP)".

This course of action would “cause Ashford to separate from the company through a series of conversion and merger transactions,” the statement said.

Zovio, formerly Bridgepoint Education, previously announced that it was considering selling Ashford to a large nonprofit higher education institution in order to proceed with the conversion of the university from for-profit to nonprofit. Now, it appears a new path has been forged.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Case for an Institutionally Owned
Knowledge Infrastructure
A Not-So-Tidy Narrative
The Mathematics of Flourishing

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Alternate Careers
Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade
Someone's Feeling a Draft
Poised for Another Decade of Ed-Tech "Debacles"

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

AU administrators and students disagree on extent of racial problems on campus

Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents

Maine College Republican group moves to the right, alienating some members

Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education

New presidents or provosts: New School Northeast CC NMC Paine Rockford Southwestern Michigan Tidewat

Wayne State Issues List of Long-Lost Words to Bring Back

Are historians increasingly driven to weigh in on contemporary policy debates?

Historians approve anti-ICE resolution but vote down anti-Israel proposals at their annual meeting

Ashford University to Split From Parent Company

Back to Top