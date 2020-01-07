Masked Men Attack Students, Professors at Indian University

Dozens of masked men armed with sticks and iron rods attacked students and professors at India’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday, injuring more than 30 people, The Washington Post reported.

Eyewitnesses said attackers shouted a slogan used by India's ruling right-wing Hindu nationalist party as they beat students and destroyed property. Eyewitnesses alleged that police not only failed to stop the violence but that they also participated in beating up students.

India has been embroiled by protests over a controversial new citizenship law that critics argue discriminates against Muslims. The attack at JNU seems to have been rooted in a separate dispute over fees that has pitted student supporters of India's government against opponents.