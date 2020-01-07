Print

Title

Masked Men Attack Students, Professors at Indian University

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 7, 2020
Comments
 
 

Dozens of masked men armed with sticks and iron rods attacked students and professors at India’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday, injuring more than 30 people, The Washington Post reported.

Eyewitnesses said attackers shouted a slogan used by India's ruling right-wing Hindu nationalist party as they beat students and destroyed property. Eyewitnesses alleged that police not only failed to stop the violence but that they also participated in beating up students.

India has been embroiled by protests over a controversial new citizenship law that critics argue discriminates against Muslims. The attack at JNU seems to have been rooted in a separate dispute over fees that has pitted student supporters of India's government against opponents.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Case for an Institutionally Owned
Knowledge Infrastructure
A Not-So-Tidy Narrative
The Mathematics of Flourishing

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Alternate Careers
Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade
Someone's Feeling a Draft
Poised for Another Decade of Ed-Tech "Debacles"

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

AU administrators and students disagree on extent of racial problems on campus

Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents

Maine College Republican group moves to the right, alienating some members

Historians approve anti-ICE resolution but vote down anti-Israel proposals at their annual meeting

Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education

New presidents or provosts: New School Northeast CC NMC Paine Rockford Southwestern Michigan Tidewat

Ashford University to Split From Parent Company

Annual Grapevine survey finds modest continued increases in public higher education funding

Wayne State Issues List of Long-Lost Words to Bring Back

Back to Top