Title
Wayne State Issues List of Long-Lost Words to Bring Back
For the past 11 years, Wayne State University has at the start of the year released a list of long-lost words to bring back into current use. This year's list:
- Cachinnate -- to laugh loudly
- Coruscate -- (of light) to flash or sparkle
- Gewgaw -- a worthless, showy bauble
- Luculent -- clear in thought or expression
- Mullock -- rubbish, refuse, dirt
- Perendinate -- to procrastinate a long time, especially two days
- Redolent -- reminiscent or suggestive of, like a scent
- Seriatim -- taking one subject after another in regular order; point by point
- Somnambulant -- resembling or characteristic of a sleepwalker; sluggish
- Velleity -- a wish or inclination not strong enough to lead to action
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
AU administrators and students disagree on extent of racial problems on campus
Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents
Maine College Republican group moves to the right, alienating some members
Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education
Historians approve anti-ICE resolution but vote down anti-Israel proposals at their annual meeting
Ashford University to Split From Parent Company
New presidents or provosts: New School Northeast CC NMC Paine Rockford Southwestern Michigan Tidewat
The pervasive narrative that students are going to college just to get a job isn't always so true (o
Are historians increasingly driven to weigh in on contemporary policy debates?
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!