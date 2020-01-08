Print

Academic Minute: The Patient Experience in the NICU

By

Doug Lederman
January 8, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Beth DuFault, assistant professor in the department of marketing, details how one overseas neonatal intensive care unit handles parents. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

