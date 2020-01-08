Print

Title

Poll on Higher Education's Affordability and Accessibility

By

Paul Fain
January 8, 2020
Comments
 
 

Most adults in the U.S. (60 percent) say education beyond high school is available to anyone in the country who needs it, according to newly released results of a Gallup poll. That finding is similar to what Gallup found in 2015, the last time it asked that question. But the number has declined since 2011, when it was 71 percent.

Those portions decline among younger respondents, however. For example, 46 percent of respondents who are 18 to 29 years old think higher education is available to anyone who needs it.

The poll found more negative opinions overall about higher education's affordability. About a quarter (27 percent) of adults said education beyond high school is affordable, a rate that has been fairly consistent since Gallup began asking the question in 2012.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Candidates' Higher Ed Bidding Wars
The Case for an Institutionally Owned
Knowledge Infrastructure
A Not-So-Tidy Narrative

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Arts and Entrepreneurs
Alternate Careers
Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade
Someone's Feeling a Draft
Poised for Another Decade of Ed-Tech "Debacles"

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Debate over student preparedness for work and who's to blame when it's lacking

Essay on the cover letter for academic jobs

No Grading, More Learning

Professors warned about popular learning tool used by students to cheat

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Art of the Conference Paper

How to talk to your adviser about your nonacademic career plans (essay)

Back to Top