Print

Title

Academic Minute: Reducing Polarization Through Education

By

Doug Lederman
January 10, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Brett Levy, assistant professor in the department of educational theory and practice, explores how to guide students to have an open mind and look for cooperation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Repetition Compulsion
Same-Sex Abuse Should Not Be Invisible
Land Acknowledgments Accomplish Little

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Folding Towels
A Man Without a Plan
Words and Intentions for 2020
The Future (Revisited) of Online Education
Backing Into Fairness
Alumni Engagement and Marketing: Innovating New Org Structures

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

SNHU steps up state-level competition

Professor Loses Job Over Iran Joke

Evergreen addresses enrollment decline with academic changes

The importance of caring for one's students and oneself in academe (opinion)

Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

10 Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education

Proposed split of United Methodist Church over LGBT issues is welcomed by Methodist college leaders

The Future (Revisited) of Online Education | Higher Ed Gamma

Back to Top