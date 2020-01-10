Title
Academic Minute: Reducing Polarization Through Education
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Brett Levy, assistant professor in the department of educational theory and practice, explores how to guide students to have an open mind and look for cooperation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
