Title
Dozens of Students, Scholars Killed in Iran Plane Crash
At least 18 Canadian universities reported that one or more of their students, professors or researchers died in the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran on Wednesday, University Affairs reported. The victims include dozens of individuals who were affiliated with Canadian universities.
“I know many of your universities have lost students, faculty, researchers, graduates,” wrote Paul Davidson, the president of Universities Canada. “The loss of any life is tragic, but the loss of so many bright, talented and engaged members of the Canadian academic community at once is utterly devastating.”
One hundred and seventy-six people, including 63 Canadians, died in the crash. American and Canadian officials both believe the plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, suggesting the crash was a direct result of heightened military tensions between the U.S. and Iran, as The New York Times reported.
