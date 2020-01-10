Print

UT Austin Details Sexual Misconduct by Employees

By

Paul Fain
January 10, 2020
The University of Texas at Austin on Thursday acknowledged the sexual misconduct of 17 of its 27,000 employees, including three faculty members, during the past two years, The Texas Tribune reported.

A document from the university said that three professors were reprimanded for violating sexual misconduct policies. The violations included inappropriate comments of a sexual nature, failure to report a consensual relationship with a graduate student and asking students to pose for nude photographs. The professors contested some of the allegations.

Ten of the 14 other employees on the list either resigned or were terminated, according to the Tribune.

Student government leaders and other students at UT Austin recently had called for more transparency about the disciplinary process for faculty members who had been found guilty of sexual misconduct but were permitted to continue teaching after temporary suspensions. In the last few months, one student group held sit-ins outside the office of the university provost and at the UT Tower.

