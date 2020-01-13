Title
San Diego Student Killed in Iran Plane Crash
A student at a San Diego college was among those killed in the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran on Wednesday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The student, Sarah Saadat, was studying for a doctoral degree in clinical psychology at Alliant International University. Her sister, Saba Saadat, a student at the University of Alberta, and their mother, Shekoufeh Choupannejad, a physician, were also killed.
Many of the plane crash victims were students and scholars affiliated with Canadian universities; at least 18 Canadian universities reported losing one or more students or scholars in the crash. Iran’s military said Saturday that it accidentally shot down the plane.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Early decision starts to hit its limits
MLA discusses professors' ethical responsibilities for training graduate students
Advice for mentoring underrepresented minority students when you are white (opinion)
MIT puts professor on leave over new revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Author discusses her book, 'The Mindful College Applicant'
Why the government should invest more in community colleges (opinion)
The Future (Revisited) of Online Education | Higher Ed Gamma
Florida lawmakers launch investigation into 'foreign meddling' at state research universities
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!