San Diego Student Killed in Iran Plane Crash

Elizabeth Redden
January 13, 2020
A student at a San Diego college was among those killed in the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran on Wednesday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The student, Sarah Saadat, was studying for a doctoral degree in clinical psychology at Alliant International University. Her sister, Saba Saadat, a student at the University of Alberta, and their mother, Shekoufeh Choupannejad, a physician, were also killed.

Many of the plane crash victims were students and scholars affiliated with Canadian universities; at least 18 Canadian universities reported losing one or more students or scholars in the crash. Iran’s military said Saturday that it accidentally shot down the plane.

