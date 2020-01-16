Print

Title

Eastern Gateway College President Ousted

By

Paul Fain
January 16, 2020
Comments
 
 

The governing board of Ohio's Eastern Gateway Community College on Wednesday fired Jimmie Bruce, who had been president of the college since 2015, reported the Herald-Star and other local news outlets.

Bruce and another administrator at the two-year college were placed on leave earlier this month. The board cited "dereliction of duty and inappropriate management practices" behind its unanimous decision to terminate Bruce this week. James Gasior, the board's chair, said college administrators had complained that Bruce in recent months had ignored them, skipped cabinet meetings and failed to fill key positions at the college, according to WKBN 27.

Eastern Gateway last year faced scrutiny from state lawmakers over the rapid growth of its online college program. Through an arrangement with a national labor union and online program management company, thousands of out-of-state students had enrolled in online programs with the college, which received state subsidies for those students.

Lawmakers recently changed the funding formula to phase out those subsidies, WFMJ 21 reported.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Will Higher Education Roar in the '20s?
OCR Is About to Rock Our Worlds
A Bold Push Toward Unity in Belfast

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Critique Can Be a Cage
Great Websites Are Never Done
Doing College
Out-of-Office Messages
Doing All the Things in 2020
I Need Some Space

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

For-profit programs not the only ones that would fail gainful-employment test

Predictions on what the 2020s will bring to higher education (opinion)

National Science Board report finds U.S. dominance in science is slipping

Eastern Gateway College President Ousted

American University of Afghanistan faces uncertainty over future U.S. government funding

New presidents or provosts: Atlanta Metropolitan Ave Maria CNMCC Concordia Eckerd HWS Minnesota Mood

Out-of-Office Messages | Learning Innovation

Doing College | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Arbitrator says UC Berkeley owes its computer science TAs $5 million

Back to Top