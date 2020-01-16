Eastern Gateway College President Ousted

The governing board of Ohio's Eastern Gateway Community College on Wednesday fired Jimmie Bruce, who had been president of the college since 2015, reported the Herald-Star and other local news outlets.

Bruce and another administrator at the two-year college were placed on leave earlier this month. The board cited "dereliction of duty and inappropriate management practices" behind its unanimous decision to terminate Bruce this week. James Gasior, the board's chair, said college administrators had complained that Bruce in recent months had ignored them, skipped cabinet meetings and failed to fill key positions at the college, according to WKBN 27.

Eastern Gateway last year faced scrutiny from state lawmakers over the rapid growth of its online college program. Through an arrangement with a national labor union and online program management company, thousands of out-of-state students had enrolled in online programs with the college, which received state subsidies for those students.

Lawmakers recently changed the funding formula to phase out those subsidies, WFMJ 21 reported.