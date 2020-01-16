Print

Title

Report Favors Race-Conscious Policies

By

Madeline St. Amour
January 16, 2020
Comments
 
 

Race-conscious policies are the best answer for addressing equity issues in higher education, according to a report from the Education Trust.

The report examined history, current inequalities and the effect of using "proxies" for race on outcomes to make its case.

Historically, higher education policies have been racist and exclusive, the report states. Race-conscious policies like affirmative action can fix this issue. Ed Trust found that, in the short period of time when affirmative action was put into place and not challenged, the focus on race worked and lifted up that generation of black students.

However, since there have been legal battles that put affirmative action into question and bans on the policy in certain states, more recent generations of black students have fallen behind, according to the report.

Ed Trust also found that using proxies for race, such as income, don't work. While a black family may have the same income as a white family, that doesn't mean they have the same level of wealth that comes with things like inheritances and property ownership.

The organization proposed several strategies to implement race-conscious policies, including using data that is disaggregated by race and ethnicity, creating race-conscious attainment goals, and requiring accreditors to examine colleges' racial climate.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Will Higher Education Roar in the '20s?
OCR Is About to Rock Our Worlds
A Bold Push Toward Unity in Belfast

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Critique Can Be a Cage
Great Websites Are Never Done
Doing College
Out-of-Office Messages
Doing All the Things in 2020
I Need Some Space

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Predictions on what the 2020s will bring to higher education (opinion)

For-profit programs not the only ones that would fail gainful-employment test

National Science Board report finds U.S. dominance in science is slipping

New presidents or provosts: Atlanta Metropolitan Ave Maria CNMCC Concordia Eckerd HWS Minnesota Mood

Organizing Your Literature: Spreadsheet Style | GradHacker

Eastern Gateway College President Ousted

Arbitrator says UC Berkeley owes its computer science TAs $5 million

Out-of-Office Messages | Learning Innovation

Doing All the Things in 2020 | University of Venus

Back to Top