Title
Clemson English Lecturers Make $20K Less Than Peers
Clemson University’s full-time lecturers in English earn $20,000 less than the national average and their colleagues universitywide, according to an investigation by the Greenville News. One lecturer of English at Clemson interviewed for the article makes $34,000, whereas Clemson lecturers across disciplines make about $55,000, on average. The higher figure is much more in line with average lecturer pay as reported by the American Association of University Professors. One Clemson lecturer in English, Will Cunningham, who was hired on a $34,000 annual salary in 2018, told the Greenville News, "I would just say that the work that we do has dignity. And the wage does not match that dignity … We're not paid a dignified wage." The university is reportedly working to raise lecturers’ pay as part of an ongoing process.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Proposed rule focuses on faith-based colleges, religious liberty and free speech
Universities ignore growing concern over Sci-Hub cyber risk
The importance of recognizing and addressing weight-based discrimination in academe (opinion)
Calbright College: Give it time, or doomed from the start?
S&P Issues Negative Outlook for Higher Ed
Warren Scrutinizes Fake University Sting
Google Releases New IT Certificate
House Rebukes DeVos on Borrower Defense
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!