Print

Title

Dixie State Settles With Terminated Professor

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 17, 2020
Comments
 
 

Dixie State University has reached a settlement with Varlo Davenport, a former professor of theater who said he was wrongfully terminated after a student accused him of pulling her hair. Davenport said the 2014 incident was part of a classroom exercise. Two faculty bodies that reviewed the case agreed. Davenport filed a $20 million civil lawsuit in 2017 after a jury found him not guilty of assault in a related criminal case.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but the university confirmed that it settled the case in a statement to the St. George News. Davenport told the newspaper, “I was looking forward to having our day in court and bringing this whole mess into the light,” but he settled to avoid a costly legal battle. “The most significant thing to come out of the settlement,” Davenport added, is that the university agreed to retract a statement it issued about him being on probation for aggressive behavior even after his not-guilty verdict.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Mind in Matter
Will Higher Education Roar in the '20s?
OCR Is About to Rock Our Worlds

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Guest Post: Teaching Home
'Food Routes' and the Logistics Behind How We Eat
Choosing Your Conferences
Doing College
Critique Can Be a Cage

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Proposed rule focuses on faith-based colleges, religious liberty and free speech

Universities ignore growing concern over Sci-Hub cyber risk

The importance of recognizing and addressing weight-based discrimination in academe (opinion)

Calbright College: Give it time, or doomed from the start?

S&P Issues Negative Outlook for Higher Ed

Warren Scrutinizes Fake University Sting

House Rebukes DeVos on Borrower Defense

Clemson English Lecturers Make $20K Less Than Peers

Google Releases New IT Certificate

Back to Top