Dixie State Settles With Terminated Professor

Dixie State University has reached a settlement with Varlo Davenport, a former professor of theater who said he was wrongfully terminated after a student accused him of pulling her hair. Davenport said the 2014 incident was part of a classroom exercise. Two faculty bodies that reviewed the case agreed. Davenport filed a $20 million civil lawsuit in 2017 after a jury found him not guilty of assault in a related criminal case.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but the university confirmed that it settled the case in a statement to the St. George News. Davenport told the newspaper, “I was looking forward to having our day in court and bringing this whole mess into the light,” but he settled to avoid a costly legal battle. “The most significant thing to come out of the settlement,” Davenport added, is that the university agreed to retract a statement it issued about him being on probation for aggressive behavior even after his not-guilty verdict.