Title
Dixie State Settles With Terminated Professor
Dixie State University has reached a settlement with Varlo Davenport, a former professor of theater who said he was wrongfully terminated after a student accused him of pulling her hair. Davenport said the 2014 incident was part of a classroom exercise. Two faculty bodies that reviewed the case agreed. Davenport filed a $20 million civil lawsuit in 2017 after a jury found him not guilty of assault in a related criminal case.
The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but the university confirmed that it settled the case in a statement to the St. George News. Davenport told the newspaper, “I was looking forward to having our day in court and bringing this whole mess into the light,” but he settled to avoid a costly legal battle. “The most significant thing to come out of the settlement,” Davenport added, is that the university agreed to retract a statement it issued about him being on probation for aggressive behavior even after his not-guilty verdict.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Proposed rule focuses on faith-based colleges, religious liberty and free speech
Universities ignore growing concern over Sci-Hub cyber risk
The importance of recognizing and addressing weight-based discrimination in academe (opinion)
Calbright College: Give it time, or doomed from the start?
S&P Issues Negative Outlook for Higher Ed
Warren Scrutinizes Fake University Sting
House Rebukes DeVos on Borrower Defense
Clemson English Lecturers Make $20K Less Than Peers
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!