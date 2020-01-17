Print

Title

Ex-Professor Paid Mortgage With Cancer Research Grants

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 17, 2020
Comments
 
 

A former cancer researcher at Stony Brook University pleaded guilty this week to using $225,000 in grant funding for personal expenses, including his home mortgage, according to Newsday. Geoffrey Girnun, who was an associate professor of pathology at Stony Brook’s medical school until resigning in December, admitted to theft of $78,000 in government funds as part of a plea deal. He misused grant money from both the National Institutes of Health and Stony Brook, Newsday reported, by creating shell companies for fake research equipment and services. Girnun allegedly began submitting false invoices to Stony Brook in 2013, shortly after he began working there. Michael Yaeger, Girnun’s attorney, said that he "regrets his actions and takes full responsibility." The plea deal involves restitution of $225,000 to the NIH and to Stony Brook, and forfeiture of another $225,000.

Eastern District U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement that Girnun was "held accountable for his unconscionable scheme to embezzle for his personal use hundreds of thousands of dollars in government funds to help find a cure for cancer." Lauren Sheprow, a spokeswoman for Stony Brook, said in a separate statement that Girnun’s "behavior is absolutely contrary to the ethical and professional standards expected of our faculty," and that he has "no remaining affiliation" to the university.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Mind in Matter
Will Higher Education Roar in the '20s?
OCR Is About to Rock Our Worlds

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Guest Post: Teaching Home
'Food Routes' and the Logistics Behind How We Eat
Choosing Your Conferences
Doing College
Critique Can Be a Cage

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Proposed rule focuses on faith-based colleges, religious liberty and free speech

Universities ignore growing concern over Sci-Hub cyber risk

The importance of recognizing and addressing weight-based discrimination in academe (opinion)

Calbright College: Give it time, or doomed from the start?

S&P Issues Negative Outlook for Higher Ed

Warren Scrutinizes Fake University Sting

Google Releases New IT Certificate

House Rebukes DeVos on Borrower Defense

Clemson English Lecturers Make $20K Less Than Peers

Back to Top