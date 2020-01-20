Title
Facing Misconduct Investigation, Professor Taught Elsewhere
James Peterson resigned as a professor of English and Africana studies at Lehigh University during a 2018 investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct, and he was hired less than two years later as an adjunct instructor at Millersville University of Pennsylvania, according to Lancaster Online. Peterson passed several criminal background checks prior to his Millersville hire, but a news search would have revealed reports of his case at Lehigh -- including an employee’s lawsuit alleging that he is a serial harasser. An internal email from Lehigh’s provost obtained by Lancaster Online also says that the university would have had sufficient cause to terminate Peterson had he not resigned. A spokesperson for Millersville reportedly said that there were no human resources complaints against Peterson during his time on campus but that he no longer works there. Peterson could not be reached for comment.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Bryan Alexander answers questions about his book 'Academia Next'
McGill professor resigns over university's investment in fossil fuels
Kennesaw State Students Oppose King Day Speaker
How SNAP rule changes could affect college students
Former Viterbo President Named as Sexual Abuser of Minor
How one university has diversified its faculty (opinion)
Facing Misconduct Investigation, Professor Taught Elsewhere
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!