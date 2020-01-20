Kennesaw State Students Oppose King Day Speaker

Some Kennesaw State University students opposed the choice of Roderick McLean as the speaker at a university event to honor Martin Luther King Jr. McLean is a vice president of Lockheed Martin. A statement posted on the Facebook page of KSUnited said, "It may seem honorable for KSU to recognize McLean’s achievements as a Black engineer who went to an HBCU, which represents Black success in an historically oppressive society. However, his standing as a keynote speaker at an MLK Legacy luncheon also represents KSU’s direct support of war, which opposes Dr. King’s message of non-violence. King recognized the three major evils of society as racism, poverty, and war. King stated, 'The bombs in Vietnam explode at home; they destroy the hopes and possibilities for a decent America.'"

The Associated Press reported that the university said the choice was an honor to King's legacy.